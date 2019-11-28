The Iowa State volleyball team is in search for a win in its last game of the regular season against No. 4 Texas on Saturday.
The Cyclones currently sit fourth in the conference with a record of 17-10 (8-7 Big 12) which, if they hold their position, could be enough to get them through to the NCAA tournament.
With a win against Texas, the Cyclones are likely headed to the tournament — so this match-up is a must-win having fallen to Kansas in their last outing.
In the match against Kansas, the Cyclones got off to a fast start having won the first two sets. Despite a convincing start early on the Jayhawks were able to bounce back and even the score at 2-2 to then win the fifth set 15-12 and the match 3-2.
After the tough loss against Kansas, having to face Texas will be no easy task. Texas currently sits second in the Big 12 at 20-3 (14-1 Big 12) and fourth in the nation. The Cyclones will be seeking revenge against the Longhorns after falling to them early in the season 3-1.
Iowa State will face off against the Texas Longhorns at 4 p.m. Saturday in a must-win situation to keep the Cyclones' NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
