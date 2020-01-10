Iowa State junior middle blocker Candelaria Herrera has earned many accolades including 2019 All-Big 12 and All-Midwest region honors. Now she's a part of a team that has qualified for the 2020 Olympics.
Candelaria Herrera and @LasPanterasARG have qualified for the 2020 Olympic Games!🌪🇦🇷🌪 pic.twitter.com/WC6ZT9Cg6H— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) January 10, 2020
Herrera is a member of the Argentinian womens volleyball national team. On Thursday, the Argentinian national team defeated the Colombian Women's National Team, 3-1, to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
To qualify for the Olympics, Herrera and company had to win the South American Volleyball Championship—sweeping both Peru and Venezuela and beating Colombia in the championship match 3-1 to qualify.
The Argentinian women's volleyball team had only quailified for the Olympics once before.
According to a press release, Herrera will stay in Ames for school and spring volleyball until the summer begins. Then she'll head to Argentina for the process of making the team.
The women's volleyball tournament at the Olypmics begins on July 26 in Tokyo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.