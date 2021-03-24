The Iowa State volleyball team concludes its spring season Friday and Saturday with a pair of matches as it hosts for the first time during the spring season.
The Cyclones, who currently sport a record of 6-12 dating back to the fall season, will play against Division II opponent Wayne State at 4 p.m. Friday and again at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Cyclones were to travel to Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday to play Creighton, but due to changes in the Big East Conference's schedule, the Bluejays will instead make up matches against Xavier. The match against Creighton is therefore canceled and will not be made up.
Iowa State enters its final pair of matches on a three-game skid, as the Cyclones lost their most previous series against DePaul. The Cyclones fell to the Blue Demons twice, first losing in five sets 3-2 March 12 and again March 13 by a score of 3-1.
Despite the pair of losses, the Cyclones had multiple players record strong performances to lead the team and will be looking to those players against the Wildcats. On the offensive side of the ball, Iowa State will be led by their front line of sophomores Annie Hatch and Kenzie Mantz and junior Eleanor Holthaus.
All three of these players recorded double-digit kills in their second match with DePaul. Holthaus led the team with 14, followed by Hatch with 13, while Mantz had 11. Redshirt junior Avery Rhodes also led the Cyclone attack with 14 kills in the first match against the Blue Demons, and served a pair of aces as well.
In the passing game, the Cyclones will look to their senior setter Piper Mauck, who has recorded a double-digit amount of assists in every match during the spring season. She finished with nearly 100 assists in the series against DePaul, recording 52 and 47 passes against the Blue Demons to lead all players. Mauck also recorded a double double in each of the last three matches, posting 11 digs twice against DePaul as well as 10 against Marquette on Feb. 27.
In the defensive game, Iowa State will be looking to junior Taylor Baranski and senior Izzy Enna. The pair of liberos led the Cyclones in digs against DePaul, with Enna leading all players with 22 while Baranski recorded 13 behind Hatch's 15, but the Cyclones were outdug 63-59. Baranski also served three aces in the series against the Blue Demons.
The Cyclones conclude their season against Wayne State, who enters the series having played only one scrimmage against Benedictine University at Mesa, which the Wildcats won 3-0.
Both matches are being played at Hilton Coliseum, with admission being free of charge for spectators. Live stats of both matches can also be accessed here.
