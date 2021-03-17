The Iowa State volleyball squad has revised their spring season schedule with a new match against Big East opponent Creighton. The Cyclones will play the Bluejays on March 27 in Omaha, Nebraska, at the D.J. Sokol Arena.
Iowa State was set to host Oklahoma for a series Friday and Saturday at Hilton Coliseum, but had to cancel both matches in accordance with the Big 12 Conference's volleyball match interruption guidelines. These two matches will also not be made up in the future.
This is the second time in two weeks the Cyclones have had to revise their schedule, as they also had to cancel the home matchup with Illinois State, scheduled for March 10, due to the Redbirds not having enough medically available players to field a team.
Iowa State currently has a record of 6-12 overall and 1-3 in the spring season. The Cyclones are on a three-game skid after getting swept by DePaul last weekend in Chicago in five and four sets respectively.
Iowa State will thus only play one home match in the spring season, hosting Wayne State on March 26 at Hilton Coliseum. The match is set to start at 4 p.m. and can be followed online with live stats, which can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.