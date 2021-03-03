The Iowa State volleyball team announced Wednesday morning that its match against Illinois State for March 10 has now been canceled. The Cyclones were to host the Redbirds at Hilton Coliseum for the home opener of the 2021 Spring season on March 10 at 2 p.m.
Wednesday's press release said, "Illinois State currently has fewer than the minimum amount of eligible, medically available players and as per the Missouri Valley Conference's protocols, are prohibited from playing any matches until they meet these requirements."
The Cyclones are working on scheduling a match for next week, though it is unclear at this time when this will be.
They will announce these new changes once plans are finalized, according to the press release.
