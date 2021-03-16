The Iowa State volleyball team has canceled their upcoming matches against Oklahoma as per the interruption guidelines with the Big 12 conference according to a press release Tuesday.
The matches were to be on Friday and Saturday at Hilton Coliseum against the Sooners. There will be no makeup for these two matches.
This is the second week in a row that the Cyclones have had matches canceled, as they were to host Illinois State last Wednesday in Ames, when the Redbirds had to withdraw from play due to not having enough medically available players, as per the Missouri Valley Conference's protocols.
They instead traveled to Chicago to take on DePaul for a pair of matches.
The Cyclones are looking for new opponents for this weekend and will make an announcement about the revised schedule when new plans are established.
