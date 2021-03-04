The Iowa State volleyball squad announced new changes to their schedule on Thursday. The Cyclones are now set to play DePaul March 12 and 13th Chicago. Both matches will be played at the McGrath-Phillips Arena.
These new additions to the team's spring schedule come on the heels of Wednesday's cancellation of their March 10th matchup against Illinois State at Hilton Coliseum. The Redbirds had fewer than the minimum amount of eligible, medically available players on their roster, and as per Missouri Valley Conference guidelines could not play.
The Cyclones are most recently coming off of their opening weekend of play, winning against Saint Louis 3-0 and then losing to No. 24 Marquette by the same margin on February 26th and 27th respectively.
Iowa State will first play DePaul on March 12th at 2 p.m. and again on the 13th at 4 p.m. Both matches will be streamed live on DePaul All-Access for free.
