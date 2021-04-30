In day one of the Rock Chalk Classic, records fell.
Vlad Pavlenko set a school record in the men's hammer throw event with his best throw of the day going for 237-6, which put him at third overall in the event.
The senior from Arlington Heights, Illinois, was already the school record holder in the hammer throw after his performance at the Florida Relays earlier this year. However, his throw Friday beats his previous best by over 15 feet.
Another outstanding performance for the Cyclones came from Festus Lagat in the men's 800-meter run.
Lagat won the event with a time of 1:46.09. This mark is good enough for the No. 1 spot in the NCAA as of right now.
While Lagat is already the school record holder in the open 800 meter, this time would be good enough for the No. 3 spot in the Iowa State record books.
