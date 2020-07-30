The Big 12 conference has announced that the 2020 Virtual Big 12 Media Day has been cancelled.
The event was set to happen on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and to be streamed on ESPN+.
“There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a press release on Thursday. “A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the on-going consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time."
The press releases said, "A media briefing with Commissioner Bowlsby will be scheduled in the near-term to update on the State of the Conference."
The media days were originally set to occur on July 20 and 21, but were moved back to Monday, Aug. 3 until they were ultimately cancelled on Thursday.
