Former Iowa State guard Tyrus McGee (2011-13) has a new to team play for as he is headed to Holon, Israel, to play for Hapoel Holon.
Tyrus McGee signs with Hapoel Holon. The guard played with Elan Béarnais last season and has also featured in Italy in the past while also playing his final 2 years of college at @CycloneMBB. Good Luck @T_Real25 & Welcome to 🇮🇱 Israel! Photo @BasketballCL pic.twitter.com/yATrQ0wxLx— Sports Rabbi (@thesportsrabbi) August 5, 2020
Last season, Hapoel Holon finished the Israeli Premier League regular season with a 12-10 record, which put it at fourth out of 12 in the league and earned it a spot in the Top-teams League Group.
Holon went 0-6 in the Top-teams League Group and then were eliminated in a three game series by Hapoel Gilboa Galil 2-1.
Hapoel Holon also played in the 2019-20 Basketball Champions League, where it had a 6-8 and failed to make the playoffs.
Since the 2007-08 Hapoel Holon has finished in the top-three in the Israeli Premier League, finishing third in the 2018-19 season, second in the 2017-18 season and first in the 2007-08 season.
Holon won two Israeli State Cup championships in the 2008-09 season and the 2017-18 season.
McGee is a two-time champion in his professional career as played for the 2016-17 Italian Cup champion Reyer Venezia and for the 2018-19 FIBA Europe Cup champion Dinamo Sassari team.
McGee has spent the majority of his career in Italy since turning pro in 2013, with some stops in Spain, France and Turkey.
He has averaged 12.4 points per game on 47.7 percent shooting from the floor and 39.8 percent from beyond the three-point line.
At Iowa State, McGee averaged 10.5 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor, 43.7 percent from beyond the three-point line and 82.9 percent from the free throw line.
In his senior season at Iowa State, McGee averaged 13.1 points per game, shooting 48.8 percent from the floor, 46.4 percent from beyond the three-point line and 82 percent from the free-throw line.
McGee led the nation in three-point shooting percentage (46.4) in the 2012-13 season.
He was a All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in the 2012-13 season.
