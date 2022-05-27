Tyrese Hunter — one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal — committed to Texas Friday afternoon.
The Former Iowa State guard was a key factor to the Cyclones’ Sweet Sixteen berth last season. Hunter, who just finished his freshman year, averaged 11 points and 4.9 assists, breaking the single-season freshman assist record (172) set by Fred Hoiberg.
Hunter also broke the Iowa State freshman record for steals with 71. His incredible freshman season saw him put up the fifth most steals and sixth most assists by a freshman in the Big 12 and garner the honor of Big 12 Freshman of the Year.
Hunter was originally recruited under former head coach Steve Prohm. He remained committed during the hiring of head coach T.J. Otzelberger.
Hunter’s ability to see the court and dish out assists to his teammates opened up Iowa State’s offense. He also made an impact with his shooting later in the season, hitting seven threes in Iowa State’s March Madness victory over 6-seed LSU.
Longhorn nation let’s work!! 🤘🤘 @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/HS4u70IFKy— Walking._.Bucket (@hunter_tyrese) May 27, 2022
On April 18, Hunter officially entered the transfer portal, on the back of various transfer rumors. He stayed in the portal for over a month exploring his various options prior to his commitment.
Hunter announced his commitment via his Twitter Friday afternoon. At Texas, Hunter’s assist ability will be paired alongside other talented guards like Marcus Carr.
His commitment to Texas means that Iowa State will face Hunter at least twice next season. The dates are still to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.