After putting together one of the most impressive seasons for a freshman in Iowa State history, Tyrese Hunter is entering the transfer portal.
The Big 12 Freshman of the Year announced his decision via his Twitter Monday, thanking Iowa State fans and coaches for their support.
April 18, 2022
Hunter's name appeared in multiple social media rumors on Friday and into the weekend that he could transfer out of the Cyclone program, with rumors swirling that Hunter was heading to North Carolina.
While Hunter's post makes no mention of the Tar Heels or a potential new school, a source told the Iowa State Daily Friday evening there was "no truth" to the rumors of Hunter leaving Iowa State for NCAA runner-up North Carolina.
Hunter started all 35 games last season and averaged 11 points and 4.9 assists per game. Hunter broke Iowa State's freshman record for assists (172) and steals (71) and was fifth in steals and sixth in assists all-time among Big 12 freshmen.
Iowa State's option at guard include incoming freshman Tamin Lipsey and Eli King, along with transfer portal pick up in Jeremiah Williams and confirmed returning players Caleb Grill.
This story will be updated with more information.
