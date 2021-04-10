In an announcement on his Twitter account Saturday, Tyrese Hunter announced he is staying at Iowa State after the Cyclones went through a coaching change, bringing in T.J. Otzelberger to replace Steve Prohm as the head coach.
CYCLONE FAMILY LET’S WORK!! 🌪🌪💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/J0rUJLKnkW— Walking._.Bucket (@hunter_tyrese) April 10, 2021
Ranked as the No. 36 high school prospect in the nation according to 247sports.com's composite score, Hunter was a big recruit landed by a staff whose head coach was Prohm.
Prohm and the Cyclones parted ways March 15, but some of his coaching staff remains intact. That staff includes Daniyal Robinson, who 247sports.com has listed as Hunter's recruiter.
The team has also added Kyle Green from Northern Iowa and JR Blount from Colorado State as assistant coaches.
The Cyclones lost the commitment of their other 2021 recruit, with unranked recruit Jayden Nunn announcing that he was de-committing.
Hunter is listed as a point guard, standing 6-foot 1-inch and weighing 175 pounds. He will be joining a Cyclone team with a hole at the point guard spot. Iowa State went 2-22 as well in the 2020-21 season.
