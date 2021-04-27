Former Iowa State and current Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton has struck a deal with prominent shoe company Nike.
It was announced late Monday that Haliburton had signed a shoe deal with Nike. ESPN's Nick DePaula had the report first.
"I'm happy to be partnered with Nike, I've been wearing Nike's my whole life," Haliburton told NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson following a 113-106 Kings win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday. "It's really cool for me, it's kind of like a dream come true. It's kind of cool that they have faith in me and like me enough to make me a part of their brand."
In Monday's win over the Kings, Haliburton recorded a double-double, scoring 14 points and dishing out 10 assists in 36 minutes.
Haliburton has gotten off to a hot start in his NBA career.
He's averaging 12.8 points per game on 47 percent shooting from the field, 40.6 from the 3-point line and 84.6 from the free-throw line.
Haliburton also is averaging 5.3 assists per game and three rebounds a game.
His 12.8 points per game is third amongst the rookies in the NBA, and his 5.3 assists per game is second amongst rookies (34th in the league).
