Once viewed as a sub-150 prospect in Iowa State's 2018 recruiting class, Tyrese Haliburton made Iowa State history in the NBA Draft on Wednesday.
Haliburton was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 12th overall pick, making himself Iowa State's 10th first round pick in program history.
"This is an absolute steal for the Kings"🎥 @TyHaliburton22 hears his name called on Draft Day pic.twitter.com/C5s3jeH74l— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 19, 2020
The former Cyclone's selection makes him the first first-round pick for Iowa State since 2012 when Royce White was taken 16th overall by the Houston Rockets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.