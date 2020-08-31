Iowa State's backcourt depth earned another piece for the upcoming season Monday as Memphis transfer Tyler Harris received a waiver from the NCAA making him eligible to play in the 2020-21 NCAA men's basketball season.
🚨𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙂𝙄𝘽𝙇𝙀🚨 𝐁𝐈𝐆 News! Tyler Harris Has Had His Waiver Approved And Will Be Eligible For The 2020-21 Season 🔗 https://t.co/XvVteOoNOp pic.twitter.com/Yn8gtHn9ik— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) August 31, 2020
Harris announced his intentions to transfer after the previous season had been cut short and the guard will now figure to play a role in Iowa State's lineup as the Cyclones lost Tyrese Haliburton, Prentiss Nixon, Caleb Grill and Terrence Lewis at the guard spot.
In two seasons at Memphis, Harris scored 9.9 points per game with 1.8 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game in 67 games played. Harris also shot 36.9 percent from the field and 33.4 percent from three in two seasons.
