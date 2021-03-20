Iowa State lost one of its better 3-point shooters Saturday as junior guard Tyler Harris entered the transfer portal, first reported by verbalcommits.com.
The Cyclones were not a particularly good 3-point shooting team and while Harris' 31.7 percent wasn't great, he hit multiple big shots for Iowa State with most of his shots coming from distance.
Harris was already a transfer from Memphis and he played in his first season in Ames where Iowa State went 2-22 and 0-18 in conference play.
The junior averaged 7.5 points per game in 24 games, starting 11 of them. His season-high came against Baylor in Waco, Texas, where he scored 22 points on 8-12 from the field and 5-8 from 3, almost leading his team to an upset win.
He also became a bigger focal point late in the year with starting point guard Rasir Bolton out for a couple games and former Head Coach Steve Prohm opting for a smaller lineup.
Harris' departure comes in the same week as the news of Iowa State parting ways with Prohm and hiring new Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger from UNLV.
Otzelberger said in a press conference Friday that he would be speaking to players on the team.
