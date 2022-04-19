Stephanie Soares, a graduate transfer from The Master’s University, has committed to Iowa State. She has one year remaining and will be immediately eligible in the fall.
Standing at 6-foot,6-inches, the São Paulo, Brazil, native is a two-time NAIA Player of the Year and three-time First Team All-American in her three seasons with the Mustangs. She is coming off of a 2021-22 season where she averaged 20.5 points-per-game while grabbing 12.2 rebounds-per-game.
A five-star prospect out of high school, Soares stands to significantly help the Cyclones take the next step in the quest for a Big 12 Championship and NCAA run.
When looking at the Big 12, teams such as Baylor and Texas gave Iowa State problems this past season with their physicality and size, and Kansas State star Ayoka Lee also stands at 6-foot, 6-inches.
When looking at the NCAA as a whole, national champions South Carolina have relied on players like Aliyah Boston to sustain success in a women’s basketball landscape that is becoming more and more competitive.
In short, Iowa State has joined that group of schools that has a player with such coveted size and skill. Joining Beatriz Jordão and Morgan Kane as part of the Cyclones’ post-player arsenal, there will definitely be options for Head Coach Bill Fennelly at the position.
With Ashley Joens back for a fifth year and 2022 recruit Denae Fritz healthy for her second season, adding a player like Soares adds yet another layer to this upcoming season’s expectations for Iowa State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.