A pair of Cyclone athletes found their way onto the Big 12 conference podium Thursday evening at the Big 12 Swim and Dive Championships.
Iowa State slipped to fifth place on the team standings after two days of swimming and diving from Morgantown, W.V.
Iowa State was tied with West Virginia after Wednesday evening's session.
On Thursday, sophomore Brinley Horras finished seventh in the 500-yard freestyle, and Trinity Gilbert took eighth in the 200-yard IM. For Horras, it's her second All-Big 12 honor in two collegiate seasons.
Horras' time of 4:53.24 was a full second better than her previous fastest in the 500-free set at the Kansas Classic. Gilbert set another season-best when she swam a time of 2:02.21 in the 200-IM.
In the 50-yard freestyle, senior Emily Haan recorded a new personal best. Haan placed 14th with her time of 23.56. Sophia Goushchina touched just after Haan in 16th. Gouschina recorded another new personal-best time for Iowa State.
Standout diver Michelle Schlossmacher Smith placed 10th after a 278.45-point performance on the one-meter boards. Freshman Lauren Kimball was 11th after her dives earned her a score of 269.60.
The Iowa State 400-yard medley team provided a historic performance to finish off Thursday's session. Emily Haan, Martha Haas, Lucia Rizzo and Carley Caughron trimmed 3.74 seconds off their seed time to earn fourth place. Iowa State's seed time was the sixth-best in the field.
The relay's time of 3:39.81 was No. 2 all-time for Iowa State. The 400-medley is the second time at the Big 12 championship a Cyclone relay team has improved more than two places from its seed time. Wednesday evening, the 200-medley finished fourth after being seeded seventh.
In the team standings, Texas again dominated the field. The Longhorns are in first with a team score of 402, nearly 200 points ahead of Kansas in second. Iowa State's 134 team points are 38 points behind West Virginia.
On Friday, the conference meet will continue, with conference champions crowned in seven more events. The preliminary session Friday will begin at 10 a.m., and the finals will start at 6 p.m.
