The 2022 three-star wing Demarion Watson committed to Iowa State on Monday. Watson chose the Cyclones over Vanderbilt, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and California, amongst other schools.
The 6-foot-6-inch small forward from Minnesota plays his high school basketball at Torino-Grace High School in Minneapolis. Watson ranks 140th in the 2022 recruiting class, according 247Sports. He's the No. 35 small forward in the country and the No. 6 prospect overall in the state of Minnesota.
Iowa State Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger continues his impressive work since taking over in March. He quickly added a few transfers to the team for the upcoming season as well as helped secure four-star point guard Tyrese Hunter. Watson's commitment solidifies the 2022 recruiting class for Iowa State, as he joins four-star guard Tamin Lipsey and four-star Minnesota guard Eli King. At the moment, the 2022 class ranks sixth in the country and first in the Big 12.
