After one season at Iowa State, forward Tristan Enaruna has entered the transfer portal once again.
First reported by Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, it was announced Tuesday that Enaruna would be entering the portal.
Iowa State basketball starting guard Tristan Enaruna has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned.Former four-star recruit who transferred to Iowa State from Kansas.https://t.co/zT1NNyPJjt— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 12, 2022
The junior from Almere, Netherlands, spent two seasons in the Kansas Jayhawk program before joining first-year head coach T.J. Otzelberger in Ames.
Enaruna averaged 4.3 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game and shot 55 percent from the field, all career highs. He started 26 games this season and played in all 33 games possible for Otzelberger this season.
Perhaps his best game of the season came on Jan. 1 against Baylor, who was ranked No. 1 at the time. He poured in a career-high 23 points on 8-11 shooting in his 28 minutes of game action.
Enaruna averaged 5.7 minutes a game over the Cyclones last seven games.
Enaruna joins Tre Jackson and Jaden Walker in the transfer portal.
