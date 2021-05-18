Strong final rounds by Tripp Kinney and Lachlan Barker on Tuesday at the Stillwater Regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma, were not enough for them the advance to the NCAA Championship event.
Weather was an issue throughout the event, as there were two storm delays during the final round on Tuesday, but everyone was able to complete their final rounds.
Kinney scored a par on each of his first nine holes to start the final round of play. The senior golfer finished even par in the third round with a score of 72 in the last event of his collegiate career. Tripp Kinney posted a total score of 216 (75-69-72) at the event, leading him to a tie for 12th place.
This was Tripp Kinney's final tournament as a Cyclone. Kinney has had an amazing career including four NCAA Regional births, three NCAA Championship appearances, and 12 top ten finishes.
Lachlan Barker scored a 72 in the final round, marking his personal best round at the event. A three-round score of 224 (79-73-72) was good enough to land Barker in a tie for 36th place.
AJ Ott out of Colorado State University advanced as an individual at the Stillwater Regional. Ott finished five strokes ahead of Kinney with a final score of 211 strokes and a share of 3rd place.
Oklahoma State won the tournament as a team, finishing with a three-round score of 836 (288-271-277). The strong final round for the Cowboys boosted the team to a 14 stroke victory.
