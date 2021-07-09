Iowa State athletes are jumping on the opportunity to profit off of their name, image and likeness. Here is an updated look at some of the deals that have been made.
Football players Brock Purdy, Breece Hall and Sean Foster have each joined Cameo, which is an app that fans can pay celebrities for personalized video messages. You can currently book a video from Purdy for $54.99, Hall for $40.99 and Foster for $15.99.
Wide receiver Tarique Milton announced that he made a deal with Yoke Gaming, a company designed to let fans play video games with the athletes they admire.
Jaylin Noel and Howard Brown announced the launch of their YouTube channel HB13 Vlogs. The two plan to make vlogs, Q&As and other content, with their first video coming out July 18.
Hall and Purdy have also agreed to a July 27 meet and greet, taking place at Jay’s CD & Hobby. This will give fans the opportunity to pay for an autograph from the players.
Hall continued to get in on the action by making a deal with GO2 Devices. The running back posted the advertisement on social media along with a promo code to allow customers a discount on mouth guards.
Tight end Chase Allen appeared in a commercial for Drew Dau, a company that does photography and film. Allen’s commercial was made to promote a new hat called the Dock Runner.
A variety of Cyclone athletes are also using this as an opportunity to produce merchandise such as T-shirts. One of the most popular among these is Brock Purdy's "Brocktober" shirt.
This list will likely continually grow, as we are just over a week into a policy that will change the NCAA for years to come.
