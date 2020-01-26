Iowa State's Track and Field squad put on its first home meet of the season on Saturday at the Lied Recreation Center.
The Cyclones produced a strong start to their young season, winning 13 events on both the field and track. Out of all the events that took place, here are the three key takeaways moving forward.
Pavlenko's Season Debut
Redshirt senior Vlad Pavlenko won the men's weight throw on Saturday with a toss of 21.12 meters. The Arlington Heights, Illinois, native bested a field of eight throwers on his second attempt, with a toss of 20.14 meters, before solidifying his victory on the last throw.
Over the course of the competition, the closest mark to Pavlenko's was Northern Iowa senior Kyler Yodts, who produced a throw of 18.31 meters.
Moving forward, Pavlenko will be looking to close out his final season as a Cyclone in strong fashion, after establishing a new school record in the weight throw last year (71 feet, 8.75 inches), while also scooping up Honorable Mention All-America honors in the hammer throw.
Logue vs. Wilson In 1 Mile Battle
Sophomore distance runner Cailie Logue competed in her first race of the new year by running in the 1 mile at the Cyclone Open. Her last race was back in December when she placed 13th in the 5000-meter at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener held at Boston University.
This was after she placed 15th at the NCAA Cross Country National Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana.
At the Cyclone Open, Logue fell back in the mile race, with senior Gwynne Wright leading the pack early on. As the race progressed however, the battle for first turned into a duel between Logue and Northern Iowa assistant coach Alex Wilson.
At the bell lap however, Wilson made a breakaway for home and never looked back, as she crossed the line in a time of 4:41.98. Logue finished second with a time of 4:48.01.
Lagat, Roomes and Nixon's 800-meter Triumph
The race of the entire meet was the men's 800-meter run, where the Cyclone trio of Festus Lagat, Roshon Roomes and Daniel Nixon put on a fantastic display of middle distance running.
Participating in their own heat, the three runners were paced by former Iowa runner Carter Lilly until the final bell, when they all blazed for home.
As they came down the stretch, Lagat and Roomes edged out to the front, both crossing the line ahead of Nixon. In the end however, Lagat proved victorious with a time of 1:47.55, which is now the fastest time in the nation for the 800.
Roomes followed suit with a time of 1:47.74, which is the second fastest time in the country. Nixon finished in 1:48.58, now fifth fastest in the country and in Iowa State history.
Lagat is also now second fastest in ISU history to Edward Kemboi's 1:45.98 in 2014, while Roomes moves up to the third slot on the all-time list.
Lagat also claims the fastest time over the 1000-meter event this season, running a time of 2:20.88 at the Jimmy Grant Invitational two weeks ago.
