The Iowa State track and field team is back in action over the weekend, sending multiple distance runners to both Arkansas and Boston. The Cyclones will be participating in the Woo Pig Classic at the University of Arkansas Friday afternoon, while Wesley Kiptoo competes on Saturday to partake in the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener at Boston University.
13 Cyclones will be competing at the Woo Pig Classic at the Tyson Track Center, including the men’s middle distance team. The Cyclones will be participating in the 600 and the 1,000-meter runs while the distance squad will be focused on the 5,000 meter run.
Headlining the group for the 1,000-meter run is two-time All-American, Jason Gomez, who also holds the school record for the run. Alex Lomong, Nehemia Too, Festus Lagat, Darius Kipyego, David Thompson and Joe Schaefer will also be participating in the 1,000-meter run.
The men participating in the 600-meter run will be Tanner Anderson, Cebastian Gentil and Frank Hayes. Gentil has broken records and was an All-American with the previous two indoor DMR squads, and Hayes will be making his return to the Cyclones after three seasons spent with Ohio State.
Iowa State Director of Track and Field, Jeremy Sudbury, will be traveling with that group for Friday.
Following the event in Arkansas, Kiptoo will defend his national title in the 5,000-meter run with assistant coach Cale Wallace accompanying him, as the bar is set pretty high for the event.
Kiptoo is aiming to run faster than his previous time of 13:23.77 and set a new school and NCAA Championship record, as well as the 11th fastest indoor 5K run in division one history.
The 5,000-meter run will take place at 5 p.m. CT Saturday in Boston at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener.
These events will be a good test for the squad before headed back to Ames for the ISU Holiday Invitational on December 11.
