Iowa State Track and Field continues its season with a return to Ames for the Cyclone Open on Saturday.
Following an impressive showing at the Graduate Classic in Nebraska, the Cyclones will be hoping to pick up some more wins this weekend before heading to Fayetteville next week.
A lot of names have been entered this weekend for a multitude of events, with many athletes who won their events last week competing again. Katrina Vlahovic will be taking part in the 200m dash alongside Zakiyah Amos who is also registered in the 400m dash as they headline those events for the Cyclones.
Amos and Vlahovic both picked up wins last weekend in Nebraska and they’ll be hoping to put in even better performances this weekend.
There are also women competing in the 800m run, 1,000m run, mile run, 3,000m run, 60m hurdles, high jump, shot put and weight throw. Antonella Creazzola will be head-lining the weight throw competition for the women as Madelynn Hill, Riley Beach, Janette Schraft and more will be competing in multiple events.
As for the men the events are the same with the addition of the pole vault, long jump and the 600 yard run.
Jason Gomez, Cebastian Gentil, Nehemia Too, Wesley Kiptoo, Frank Hayes, Thai Thompson and more are all registered for events this weekend as the Cyclones have submitted a roster that's sure to pick up some wins.
All of the submissions for Iowa State are subject to change and most likely will once the events begin. Those athletes who are set to run in the 800m, 1,000m and the mile run will likely run in either one or two of those races.
The events begin at noon on Saturday at Lied Recreation Center with the Cyclones prepared to build on last week's performances.
