No.7 Iowa State wrestling is coming off dominant performances as they enter the thick of Big 12 competition. And it's going to ramp up fast.
The dual win Sunday over North Dakota State was the 1,100th all-time dual victory for the program. The Bison put up a great fight and at times gave the Cyclones a run for their money, but Iowa State came out with a 26-9 victory. This victory helped boost the Cyclones up to No. 7 in the NWCA coaches poll.
The Cyclones will be tested over the weekend as they travel to Oklahoma to take on No. 21 Oklahoma on Friday and No. 3 Oklahoma State on Sunday.
Nine Cyclones entered the week ranked in the top-33 according to InterMat Wrestling. Oklahoma also boasted nine, and Oklahoma State comes in with plenty of ranked wrestlers as well.
The Cyclones enter the weekend with the fourth-longest winning streak in the nation, coming off seven straight victories. Oklahoma State is one of the three schools ahead of the Cyclones, with a streak of 20 wins.
The Cyclones have a tough road ahead, but they have all the momentum they need to make a splash in Big 12 play. Although shutouts will definitely not be easy to come by, the Cyclones have the talent in each weight class to match up with the best of the best.
There are plenty of matches to watch, as both duals feature great wrestlers fighting to prove they are among the best in the nation.
At 125 pounds, Ramazan Attasauov has a tough weekend ahead of him. Attasauov was pinned early in his match against North Dakota State's Kellyn March, so he will look to turn things around and fight hard over the weekend. He is set to face off against No. 14 Tony Madrigal from Oklahoma and No. 2 Daton Fix from Oklahoma State.
At 149 pounds, Jarrett Degen is coming off some impressive matches and has the momentum he needs going forward. He is set to take on the No. 14 and No. 15 wrestlers in the nation in Oklahoma State's Kaden Gfeller and Oklahoma's Mitch Moore.
The duals won't be any easier at the higher weight classes.
David Carr will look to defend his top rank as he takes on two top-15 wrestlers in Oklahoma's Justin Thomas and Oklahoma State's Wyatt Sheets. Marcus Coleman will also have a top-10 opponent in his sights as he looks to take on Oklahoma State's Dakota Geer.
NCAA champ AJ Ferrari and Oklahoma State Cross Country runner Isai Rodriguez are recovering from non-fatal injuries after a rollover accident last nighthttps://t.co/7MANSxVgfb— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) January 25, 2022
One of the most exciting wrestlers this season has been Yonger Bastida, who continues to improve each dual and give top wrestlers problems on the mat. Bastida is coming off a hard-fought match against North Dakota State's Owen Pentz and looks to keep the ball rolling.
It is clear that the 197-pound weight class is as tough as it gets, and Bastida won't get a break over the weekend. He is set to face off against Oklahoma's Jake Woodley, who gave him a hard time last season.
Bastida was also set to take the mat against the national champion at 197 pounds, AJ Ferrari. However, Ferrari was involved in a rollover accident Monday night which left him hospitalized with non-fatal injuries and will rule him out of the meet Sunday.
There are plenty of tough matches over the weekend that should challenge the Cyclones. The Cyclones have had plenty of one-sided duals, but Big 12 competition will push them to prove that they can compete with the best.
The Cyclones will face off against Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Friday in Norman, Okla. The Cyclones will then have a short turnaround before taking on Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. Sunday in Stillwater, Okla. Friday's dual will be available on Sooner Sports TV, while Sunday's dual will be available on ESPN+.
