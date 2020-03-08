Iowa State softball competed against University of South Florida in a rematch Sunday, losing 3-5.
To start the day off, the Cyclones were not able to score, leaving two girls on base going into the bottom of the 1st inning.
Going into the 3rd inning, the Cyclones in the hole, the Bulls scored three times putting them on top 4-0.
The Cyclones didn't see home plate until the top of the 6th inning, when Logan Schaben doubled to right-center field. Alesia Ranches was walked to first base, pushing Shaben to second base. Morgan Wright finished the job for Schaben and Ranches, bringing them home after a single to left field.
By the 7th inning, with the Cyclones down 2-5, the Cyclones were able to squeeze one more run in. Williams reached first on a pitchers choice, Kasey Simpson singled towards left center field, allowing Williams to score.
The Cyclones lost to the University of South Florida 3-5.
Iowa State softball returns to action Friday at the LMU Tournament in Los, Angeles, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.