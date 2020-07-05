The Iowa State football team announced on Sunday the passing of former All-American Tom Vaughn at the age of 77.
We are saddened by the loss of Cyclone All-American Tom Vaughn at the age of 77.✅All-American in 1963✅ISU Athlete of the Year in 1965✅Member of Detroit Lions 1965-71✅Coached for the WFL’s Detroit Wheels in 1974✅ISU assistant from 1976-77✅ISU Hall of Fame in 2005 pic.twitter.com/NjzxxGQRYO— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) July 5, 2020
Vaughn was a two-way player for the Cyclones in the early '60s, as he played both fullback and defensive back.
In the 1963 season for Iowa State, Vaughn rushed 795 yards, which was the second most behind Kansas running back and future Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers (who is in the college and pro football hall of fame).
Vaughn was also a punt returner for the Cyclones and led the Big Eight in yards per punt return in both his junior and senior seasons (15.7 yards his junior year and 12 his senior).
in 1963 and 1964, Vaughn earned a spot on the All-Big Eight conference team.
He won Iowa State's Male Athlete of the Year award in 1965 and began his NFL career with the Detroit Lions in that year as well.
He intercepted nine passes and picked up nine fumble recoveries in his six-year career with the Lions.
Vaughn was also the main kick returner and saw some time at punt returner for the Lions in his 88 games for the Lions.
He had 1,595 kick return yards (25.7 per attempt) and 298 punt return yard (nine per attempt).
Vaughn returned to be an assistant coach at Iowa State from 1975-77
In 2005, Vaughn was inducted in the Iowa State Athletic Hall of Fame.
