Iowa State men's basketball Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger announced some new hires to his support staff in a press release from Iowa State Athletics on Tuesday.
Along with the new hires, the press release announced there would be a returning staff member as well.
The press release said Otzelberger named Nate Schmidt as the new player development coordinator, Pete Link as the head strength and conditioning coordinator and Blake Washington as the recruiting and scouting coordinator.
Iowa State men's basketball will also be keeping Julie Voss on as the administrative specialist for the team.
"Julie has an unparalleled passion and enthusiasm for Iowa State basketball and the Ames community and has been a valued member of our program for many years," Otzelberger said in the press release.
Schmidt makes his return to Iowa State after spending three seasons under Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm as a graduate assistant and coordinator of player development from 2014-17.
"Nate takes a tremendous amount of pride in the development of student-athletes and will be an important member of our staff," Otzelberger said in the release.
Link returns to Iowa State to serve as Otzelberger's head strength and conditioning coordinator after spending last season in the same role at UNLV.
Prior to his time in Las Vegas, Link was the Iowa State men's basketball strength and conditioning coach from 2016-20, the women's basketball strength and conditioning coach from 2012-16 and assistant director of strength and conditioning for Olympic sports from 2008-12.
"Pete's work ethic, expertise and ability to connect with student-athletes will impact our program immediately," Otzelberger said.
Another addition is Wetherington, who served as a graduate assistant the last three seasons. In his role, he will assist the staff with developing and maintaining the Iowa State men's basketball brand, as well other recruiting and scouting duties.
"In my time back here, Blake has demonstrated his talent, creativity and attention to detail in bettering our program each day," Otzelberger said.
The Cyclones went through a coaching change in March that also saw some new hires to the coaching staff, including the additions of Kyle Green and JR Blount. The Cyclones also retained assistant coach Daniyal Robinson in that process.
