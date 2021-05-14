The Iowa State track and field team kicked off the Big 12 Championships on Friday, taking on the conference's best at the R.V. Christian Track in Manhattan, Kansas. The Cyclones had 13 athletes in total score points, while both the men's and women's teams finished first and second respectively in the team standings.
In the field events, the Cyclones were highlighted by a pair of senior throwers in Vlad Pavlenko and Scott Fuchs, who each finished second in the hammer and javelin throws respectively.
Pavlenko threw a best of 66.96 meters on his third attempt to capture the silver medal. The former All-American finished runner up to Kansas senior Gleb Dudarev, who broke the meet record on his first attempt of the competition with a throw of 72.31 meters. He broke his own record on his next three attempts and finished with a best throw of 74.61 meters to take home the Big 12 title.
In the javelin, Fuchs posted a collegiate-best on his last attempt of the competition with a throw of 72.12 meters. The Roselle, Illinois native finished behind fellow senior Logan Wolfley from Kansas State, who also posted a collegiate-best with a throw of 73.08 meters on his fifth attempt.
On the track, the Cyclones continued to collect points as junior Cailie Logue captured her ninth career Big 12 title by defending her Women's 10000m crown. The Erie, Kansas native stayed in front pack for nearly the entire race, never falling below fourth place and ultimately finished nearly 14 seconds of second place with a time of 34:07.94. Freshman Dana Feyen finished fourth in a time of 35:02.80, followed by junior Winrose Chesang with a collegiate-best of 35:15.72. Freshman Brenna Cohoon rounded out Iow State's scoring tally with a seventh place finish in a time of 35:24.97.
The Cyclones rounded out the night with the men's 10000m, which was delayed by two hours due to lightning in the area. Iowa State ended up closing out the opening day of the championships with a 1-2-3-4 finish, as sophomore Wesley Kiptoo won the title in a meet record time of 28:22.98. Kiptoo, who also won the NCAA indoor 5000m title in March, went wire-to-wire to collect his first Big 12 title on the track. Senior Edwin Kurgat was the next Cyclone finish behind Kiptoo with a time of 28:47.29, while junior Thomas Pollard ran a collegiate-best to finish third in 28:47.63. Senior David Too also ran a collegiate-best to collect five more points for the Cyclones, finishing in a time of 28:51.83, while junior Mitchell Day rounded out the Cyclones' scoring with a seventh place finish with a time of 29:28.88. Iowa State collected a total of 31 points in this event alone, and leapt past Kansas State to finish day one with 47 points in total.
The Cyclones will be back in action on Saturday. The Big 12 Championships resumes at 10 am and will be streamed live on ESPN+.
