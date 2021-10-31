AMES- After an emotional win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys that thrust Iowa State back into Big 12 contention, the Cyclones went into Morgantown with the hope of continuing to stack up wins.
Instead, they fell flat.
After giving up a season-high in points (38) and yards (492), the Cyclones found themselves falling to West Virginia, 38-31, and at 3-2 in Big 12 play with four games to go.
It was an offense-heavy game from their opening drive but the defense was ultimately what did them in, particularly in the second half.
Breece Hall, Cyclone offense starts fast
It happened against Kansas State and Hall did it again against the Mountaineers — a massive run on the first drive of the game.
This time it was a 70-yard touchdown run on the third offensive play that gave the Cyclones a 7-0 lead. It was Hall's 12th rushing touchdown of the season and his 20th straight game with a rushing score.
Hall had 24 total rushes in the game for 167 yards; continuing his strong junior season.
That run was not the only big play in the opening quarter for the Cyclones. Brock Purdy connected with Tarique Milton for a 68-yard touchdown pass later in the first quarter.
The play was Iowa State's longest pass play of the season and was Milton's second touchdown reception of his senior season. It was his only catch of the day but he ended with the most receiving yards by a Cyclone receiver. The next highest was Xavier Hutchinson, who had six catches for 51 yards.
Those two plays defined what was an offensive explosion of a first quarter for both teams, as the score read 14-14 after 15 minutes.
Iowa State was able to start fast in their last road game against Kansas State and they did it again Saturday. The difference, however, was the defense and its rare off-day.
Defense puts forth worst statistical game of season
It wasn't just the season-highs in points and yards that made the Cyclone defense the story of the day. The defense was unable to stop big plays from West Virginia and couldn't get enough stops when it mattered most — the fourth quarter.
Iowa State came into the game with the third-best defense in the country in terms of yards per game. That average will surely rise after giving up nearly 500 yards of offense to the Mountaineers.
What was particularly troublesome for the defense were the big plays they gave up. West Virginia had six plays of 20 yards or more, five of those coming in the second half.
The fourth quarter, usually the Cyclones' best from a statistical standpoint on defense, was arguably their worst.
It didn't start well. The second play of the fourth quarter was a 22-yard touchdown pass on fourth down from Jarret Doege to Winston Wright Jr. and it tied the game at 31.
After a punt from the Cyclones, the Mountaineers drove down the field and put themselves up for good. That drive was highlighted by a 45-yard connection from Doege to Bryce Ford-Wheaton, which set West Virginia up at the Iowa State six yard line.
Iowa State was -14 points in that final frame and that was the last straw of a subpar day for the defense.
They were without senior linebacker Mike Rose but still had experience at the linebacking position with Jake Hummel, along with Will McDonald and Greg Eisworth across the defense.
Costly goal-line turnover for Breece Hall
One thing that didn't help matters in the fourth quarter was the Cyclones' first turnover of the game, and it came at a less-than ideal time.
The Cyclones were in the process of putting together their best drive of the game, aided by two massive runs by Brock Purdy for 22 and 23 yards, respectively. The latter set his offense up at the two-yard line; on the doorstep of tying the game at 38.
Purdy handed the ball to Hall, a usual sure-fire way to cap off any drive.
Usually, that is.
Hall fumbled the ball as he looked to reach it across the goal-line and West Virginia recovered in their own end zone for a touchback.
It was the lone turnover of the game for Iowa State's offense but it came at a time where it was the last thing they needed.
Iowa State would get the ball back with three and a half minutes remaining and a chance to tie. However, their last-chance had already fallen to the ground in the end zone.
Hall's fumble was just his second of the year, but both have been costly.
His first was against the Hawkeyes and was returned for an Iowa touchdown. It seemed to signal the beginning of the end in the Cy-Hawk game.
Saturday, it was inches away from being a touchdown for Hall and instead was a drive-killer that the Cyclones would never recover from.
