After the Big 12 Indoor Championships, the Cyclones are the No. 14 ranked team in the country. They have three entries for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The first entry for Head Coach Martin Smith is the Distance Medley Relay Team made up of Jason Gomez, Cebastian Gentil, Alex Lomong and Wesley Kiptoo.
This group of four set a new school record back in January at the Razorback Invitational. They would go on to finish finish second at the meet with a time of 9:27.90.
This same team is headed into to NCAA Indoor Championships as the No. 2 seed. The men's DMR will take place March 12th at 3:45 p.m.
The second entry for the Cyclones is Wesley Kiptoo, who will be running in the 5k for Iowa State.
The sophomore transfer is coming off of a good meet last weekend. Kiptoo would go on to sweep the men's distance events at the Big 12 Indoor Championships en route to winning the Men's High Point Award.
Kiptoo is the favorite for the men's 5k at the NCAA Indoors as he is the No. 1 seed headed into the meet.
The third entry for Iowa State is sophomore Jason Gomez. This is Gomez's first season competing for Smith and he has earned the respect of many throughout the country.
The transfer from Notre Dame de Namur is coming off of a hard fought victory in the Big 12 Indoor Championship. Gomez would go on to edge out the second place finisher to claim his first ever Big 12 Title in the 800-meter.
Gomez is coming into the NCAA Indoors as the No. 3 seed.
The NCAA Indoor Championships will take place March 11-13 at the Tyson Track Center in Arkansas.
