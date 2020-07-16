The Big 12 Conference released the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team and the preseason awards Thursday afternoon. Three Iowa State players were selected to the All-Big 12 preseason team, two of which were All-Big 12 selections in the 2019 season.
Chubba Hubbard (Oklahoma State) was selected for Offensive Player of the Year, Darius Stills (West Virginia) was selected for Defensive Player of the Year and Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) was selected for Newcomer of the Year.
Charlie Kolar (TE/RS Jr.)
Kolar was the only Cyclone on the offense to make the preseason team and continues to solidify himself as a top tight end, not only in the Big 12, but in the nation.
Kolar is coming off a season that saw him finish the season with All-Big 12 honors and a finalist for the John Mackey Award, which is given out to the nation’s top tight end each year. The Norman, Oklahoma, native led the Cyclones with seven receiving touchdowns and finished third on the team with receptions (51) and yards (697).
With Iowa State losing La’Michael Pettway and Deshaunte Jones to graduation, Kolar will remain as one of the key weapons for junior quarterback Brock Purdy as they both improve their resumes for potential NFL careers.
Heading into the 2020 season, Kolar was also announced as one of 55 players that made the watch list for the Fred Biletnikoff Award, which is given out to the nation's top receiver, regardless of position.
JaQuan Bailey (DE/RS Sr.)
Despite playing in only four games in the 2019 season before medically redshirting, Bailey returns to the All-Big 12 preseason team.
Through the four games that he played in, the redshirt senior recorded 10 tackles and one pass break up. Through his career at Iowa State, Bailey has solidified himself as one of the best pass rushers in Iowa State history, setting the single season sack record with 9.0 sacks in 2018 and tying Shawn Morehead (2004-06) in career sacks with 18.5 sacks.
The 2020 season will be a big one for the Jacksonville, Florida, native as he continues to etch his name in the Iowa State history books and looks for a career in the next level.
Greg Eisworth (DB/RS Sr.)
Eisworth is the second player to make the preseason team after being an All-Big 12 selection in the 2019 season and, like Bailey, returns as a staple of Iowa State’s defense.
In the 2019 season, Eisworth recorded 65 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one interception. Alongside that, Eisworth finished sixth in the Big 12 for passes defended (11) and pass breakups (10). This production earned him his second consecutive First-Team All-Big 12 honor.
Like Kolar, Eisworth heads into the 2020 season in a watch list of his own. Eisworth was one of 90 players named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik award that’s given out to the nation's top defensive player.
The redshirt senior will look for one last big season before becoming another potential Iowa State NFL draft prospect.
