After prestigious careers in Ames, three Cyclone seniors have accepted invites to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., a game that takes place on Feb. 5, 2022.
Tight end Charlie Kolar, linebacker Mike Rose and place-kicker Andrew Mevis are the three Iowa State athletes who have accepted invites, per the bowl's website.
The Reese's Senior Bowl accounted for 41 percent of the draft picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Some recent participants that hailed from Ames include Steven Wirtel in 2020 and Allen Lazard in 2018.
Some Cyclone careers have spanned longer than others, but their impact on the program and particularly their senior year warrants an invite to the event.
Andrew Mevis, PK
Mevis has only been in the program for a year after transferring from Fordham, but he was a reliable source of points throughout the season.
He made 20 of 23 kicks and all 32 of his extra point attempts. He totaled 92 points throughout the season for the Cyclones, the most in a season in his career.
Mevis also got off 25 punts for an average of 40.6 yards and a long of 55 yards when taking over the punting duties for the special teams unit in the 2021 season.
Charlie Kolar, TE
The senior from Norman, Okla., may need no introduction.
This season, he set career highs in receptions (62) and receiving yards (756) while also scoring six touchdowns. In total he has 23 career touchdowns and over 2,000 yards receiving.
More impressive than all of those stats, perhaps, is his 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy. The award is considered the "academic heisman", a title for which Kolar certainly deserves. He graduated with a 3.99 GPA and a major in mechanical engineering.
Mike Rose, LB
Rose was banged up at times this season, but still managed to put together a strong senior campaign.
He had 73 tackles and three sacks, accounting for his lowest tackle number of his career while only playing in 11 of 13 games. He was not deemed healthy enough for the Cheez-It Bowl, and also missed the Cyclones' game against West Virginia.
