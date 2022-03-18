The Iowa State women’s golf team completed day one at the Mountain View Collegiate in Tucson, Arizona on Friday. The Cyclones currently sit 11th after shooting 283 (+5) on the day.
Iowa State moved up two spots in the rankings, currently ranked 35th according to golftstat.com.
Past Tournament History
Iowa State has competed in the Mountain View Collegiate three out of the past four years. The Cyclones were supposed to compete in the tournament in 2020 but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021 Iowa State finished fourth out of 14 teams and in 2019 took first place out of 13 teams. In the fourth place finish the Cyclones had three top-15 finishers in Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, Liyana Durisic and Amelia Grohn.
The 2018 victory was the Cyclones first stroke play tournament win since 2012.
Day One Struggle
After day one the Cyclones had three golfers shoot over par out of their five total representatives.
Jeeravivitaporn shot 74 (+2) on the day, Charley Jacobs shot 78 (+6) and Ruby Chou shot 80 (+8).
Jeeravivitaporn had three birdies and five bogeys in the first round. Jacobs had just two birdies and eight bogeys and Chou finished with two birdies and six bogeys.
Continuing to stay hot
Durisic had Iowa State’s best score of the day shooting 69 (-3). She is currently tied for ninth place. On the front nine Durisic had a 32 and on the back shot a 37.
Durisic had five birdies on the round. She had only one bogey in the first round coming on hole 14.
Warda Rawof also had a good round one. She was able to shoot even par and is tied for 30th. Rawof had three birdies and three bogeys in round one. A birdie on hole 16 helped secure her score of 72 on the day.
The Cyclones will compete in round two on Saturday.
