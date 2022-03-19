Iowa State women’s golf finished round two MountainView Collegiate on Saturday and dropped one spot to 12th place.
The Cyclones were a shot worse in round two shooting 294 (+6).
Another Rough Day
Iowa State through two rounds is shooting 587 (+11). All five golfers for Iowa State shot over par in round two.
Liyana Durisic still leads the Cyclones but shot one over par on the day. Warda Rawof who also had a good first round shot a 73 (+1).
Ruby Chou also shot one over in round two with a 73. Jacobs shot a 75 (+3) and Jeeravivitaporn shot a 77 (+5).
Chou and Jacobs are tied for 69th, Jeeravivitaporn is tied for 64th, Rawof is tied for 40th and Durisic is tied for 24th.
Front and Back Nine Difference
One of the big stories in the second round for the Cyclones was the difference in play on the front and back nine.
On the front nine the Cyclones had 11 combined birdies. On the back nine they only had two birdies.
The birdies on the front and back nine are compared to 8 bogeys on the front and 11 bogey’s on the back.
Through two rounds Iowa state has 110 pars and only 28 birdies. The Cyclones on the par-3 are shooting 13 over par, on par-4 16 over par and on par-5 five under par.
Looking Forward to Day Three
Iowa State in the third round in previous tournaments this year has played exceptionally well. In the UCF Challenge and the Gun Rock Invite the Cyclones shot their best of the tournaments in the third round.
In the UCF Challenge the Cyclones, in the third round, shot 291 to help them finish ninth. In the Gun Rock Invite the Cyclones shot 281 to help them finish third overall.
The third round on Sunday can be followed on birdiefire.com
