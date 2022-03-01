Iowa State women's golf finished up the third and final round of the Gun Rock Invite on Tuesday in Sacramento, Calif with a third place finish.
Rawof and Durisic lead the way
Warda Rawof and Liyana Durisic had the best individual performances in the tournament for Iowa State. Rawof and Durisic both shot a 68 (-4) in the final round.
Rawof finished tied for 9th with scores of 75, 69 and 68 in each of the three rounds. She had four birdies on day three, good for her first top-10 finish as a Cyclone.
Durisic was able to find her way to a 12th place finish. She shot 72, 73 and 68 through the three rounds. Durisic birdied five of the last six holes on the back nine in the final round, with four of them coming in a row.
This was the sixth time shooting in the 60s.
Consistently Consistent
In five of six tournaments this season so far, Jeeravivitaporn has scored in the top-11.
Jeeravivitaporn was able to capture a tie for ninth in the final round and shot a 73 (+1). She was still able to capture a stroke average of 70.66 over the three rounds.
Charley Jacobs stayed consistent over the three rounds of the tournament. Jacobs shot a 72, 73 and 72 over the rounds. Those scores earned her tied for 26th to finish off her rounds in the top 30.
More Teamwork
The Cyclones were able to finish the tournament two strokes behind Washington after being down 12 at the end of Monday. Iowa State finished with a total of 851 (-13) strokes over the three days.
Iowa State had the most pars in the tournament (189) and the fourth most birdies (44). Jeeravivitaporn had 12 birdies, Rawof had 11, Durisic with 10, Jacobs had six and Chou had five birdies.
