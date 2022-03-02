The Iowa State women's golf team was able to capture a third-place finish at the Gun Rock Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. The Cyclones finished behind Stanford and Washington in the standings.
Dominant Performances
At the Gun Rock Invite three Cyclone golfers were able to shoot a round in the 60s. This helped each of the three finish in the top-12. Durisic had two rounds in the 60s, while Jeeravivitaporn and Rawof each had one.
Jeeravivitaporn over the three rounds shot 68 (-4), 71 (-1) and 73 (+1). Rawof had scores of 75 (+3), 69 (-3) and 68 (-4). Durisic shot 72 (E), 73 (+1) and 68 (-4) through the three rounds.
This tournament captured Jeeravivitaporn her fifth top-11 of the season. Jeeravivitaporn had 12 birdies, Rawof had 11 and Durisic had 10.
Major Confidence
Over the three rounds the Cyclones were able to play well as a team. Iowa State finished with a total of 851 (-13) strokes over the three days. In the tournament Iowa State had the most pars (189) and the fourth most birdies (44).
On the par-3 Iowa State shot two over, on par-4 three over and on par-5 10 under par.
Motivation for Next Tournament
After being down 12 shots to Washington heading into the third round, the Cyclones were able to close the gap and finish two shots down. This gave Iowa State a third-place finish still, but were able to play as a team and make up 10 shots.
That final round gives the Cyclones some motivation to stay hot for next tournament
The next tournament will be played at the Mountain View Collegiate, March 18-20 in Tucson, Ariz.
Final Top 5 Standings
1. Stanford 265-277-272=814
2. Washington 284-276-289=849
3. Iowa State 284-286-281=851
4. BYU 286-290-282=858
5. San Francisco 291-283-291=865
