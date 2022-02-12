Electric offense and some record-breaking performances made the difference as No. 9 Iowa State women’s basketball took down Texas Christian University 93-70 on Saturday.
The win boosted Iowa State’s overall record to 21-3, which is the best 24-game start in school history. Iowa State also lifted its Big 12 record to 10-2 with the win.
Offensive Showcase
Iowa State has demonstrated that it has a top tier offense, averaging 78.2 points per game, and the Cyclones showed it off once again on Saturday. The game marked the sixth time that the Cyclones have eclipsed the 90-point mark this season.
Emily Ryan played the distributor role nicely, recording a single-game school record with 17 assists, along with 14 points on four three-pointers. This was the fifth game of the season that Ryan has finished with at least 10 assists.
On the receiving end of these passing plays, Ashley Joens recorded 32 points and 14 rebounds. The strong day from Joens places her just 12 points behind Angie Welle for Iowa State’s all-time scoring record.
Cyclones Lexi Donarski, Morgan Kane and Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw each also finished with 11 or more points. This game is the seventh of the season that has included five different players in double-digits for the Cyclones.
Three-point Shootout
Three-pointers have been a huge piece of the Iowa State offense this year, averaging over 10 makes a game as a team. Saturday’s game marked another game with more than 10 threes, as the Cyclones put in a program record tying 19 three-pointers.
Each of the five Cyclones starters connected from distance, including Kane, who made just her third three of the season.
By the time that the game was finished, Iowa State had shot 52.8 percent from distance as a team.
Leading the squad was Joens who would finish with six, but Ryan and Donarski would finish right behind her with four apiece.
Free throws are a part of the game that Iowa State focuses on, but when threes are dropping like they were on Saturday, only taking four attempts did not make much of a difference.
Heading into the weekend, Iowa State ranked among the top-six teams in the nation in terms of three-point attempts, makes and percentage. The big performance from deep for the Cyclones will surely boost these numbers.
Shaking off the Rust
After using the week without a game to get their legs back under them, the drawback of having that much time off became clear.
The Cyclones were not at their best in the first quarter, primarily on defense. TCU was getting any shot that they wanted, jumping out to an early 21-19 lead after a quarter of play.
Although the slow start could have been predicted, the Cyclones still needed to turn the game around, and they did just that. Iowa State came out motivated in the second, building an eight-point lead at the half.
Not every game is going to be smooth for all four quarters, so bouncing back from a tough quarter will be necessary in the future.
Next up for the Cyclones is a road matchup against Texas at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
