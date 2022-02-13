After a slow start to the season, Cyclone gymnastics is coming off their first win against West Virginia. With a week off to refresh and prepare, they looked to keep things rolling against No. 12 Denver.
The Cyclones posted their second-highest score of the season in hopes to topple the fringe top-10 team in Denver, but the Pioneers proved to be too much to handle.
The Cyclones had to walk away with their fourth loss of the season, falling to Denver 195.775-196.950.
Slow starts
The Cyclones opened the meet slowly on the uneven bars but were able to gain traction to finish the event. But it wasn't enough.
Laura Cooke and Ariana Orrego matched their career highs on the bars, scoring 9.825. Loganne Basuel set a new season-high score of 9.875 and pulled the Cyclones close to Denver after the first rotation.
Basuel led the Cyclones on the bars for the third time of the young season. The Cyclones would only trail by 0.2 points going into the vault rotation.
The vault rotation proceeded in a similar fashion to the first event. Orrego and Kaia Parker put up scores of 9.775, which gave momentum to the rest of the team, as none of the following scores were under 9.800.
Kelsey Boychuk earned herself a new season-high score of 9.850, while Josie Bergstrom followed up with a career-high score of 9.875.
Makayla Maxwell suffered a setback early on the uneven bars but was able to bounce back for her vault routine. Maxwell earned her second 9.900 of the season to cut Denver’s lead to 98.500-98.150.
The solid performances on vault gave the Cyclones their highest vault score of the season with a 49.225.
Although the Cyclones had all the momentum going for them, Denver continued to apply the pressure. The Cyclones would be transitioning into the floor rotation, which has been getting more consistent as the season goes on.
Floor setbacks
The floor has been an area of focus for the Cyclones throughout the season. Although strides have been made in the last few meets, the Cyclones could not get things moving in the right direction against Denver.
Cooke put up a solid score of 9.825 early in the rotation, but the Cyclones saw no other scores above 9.800. Freshman Rachel Wilke posted a score of 9.775 in her young collegiate career, while Maddie Diab also posted a 9.775.
The Cyclones had seen higher scores recently on the floor, so a step back was not ideal.
Hannah Loyim stepped onto the floor for the second time of her college career to close out the rotation for the Cyclones. Loyim got things rolling in the right direction as she posted a new career-high score of 9.750.
The Cyclones would capitalize on the momentum going into the final event of the day, the balance beam.
The beam team made up for the lack of production on the floor by tying their season-high score.
Sophia Steinmeyer and Boychuk set new season-high scores of 9.775 and 9.750, respectively.
A fall in the middle of the beam rotation put the pressure on the Cyclones, but Basuel shifted the momentum back after her beam routine. Basuel posted a new career-high score of 9.850 to lead the Cyclones.
Although the beam routines have improved drastically throughout the season, it would not prove enough to take down Denver.
Freshmen Phenoms
A loss is never ideal, but the gymnastics season is about growth.
Denver is a tough team to face at home, but solid performances all around should give the Cyclones insight on what to focus on going forward.
One area that has been impressive as the season moves along is the freshmen class. The freshmen have competed well in each and every meet and are continuing to improve.
There have been three freshman that have earned their spots among the lineups. Bergstrom continues to improve on the vault as she posted a new career-high score against Denver.
Wilke has become a stalwart in the floor lineup as she posted the second-highest score of the event for the Cyclones.
Loyim is the last freshman that has competed for the Cyclones this season, and she has continued to improve. Loyim has competed in every event throughout the season and posted scores on the bars, floor and beam against Denver.
Having freshman come in and make an immediate impact has been important for success in the season and should be a good indication for success down the road.
There is still room for improvement, but nerves will start to shake off as the season progresses.
The Cyclones will be back in action on Feb. 18 as they compete in the GymQuarters Invitational.
Results (top five scores are counted):
Uneven bars:
Loganne Basuel: 9.875
Laura Cooke: 9.825
Ariana Orrego: 9.825
Ana Palacios: 9.725
Hannah Loyim: 9.675
Makayla Maxwell: 9.075
Vault:
Makayla Maxwell: 9.900
Josie Bergstrom: 9.875
Kelsey Boychuk: 9.850
Emilie Hong: 9.825
Ariana Orrego: 9.775
Kaia Parker: 9.775
Floor:
Laura Cooke: 9.825
Rachel Wilke: 9.775
Maddie Diab: 9.775
Hannah Loyim: 9.750
Kelsey Boychuk: 9.675
Andrea Maldonado: 9.600
Balance beam:
Loganne Basuel: 9.850
Meixi Semple: 9.800
Sophia Steinmeyer: 9.775
Hannah Loyim: 9.750
Kelsey Boychuk: 9.750
Ana Palacios: 8.975
