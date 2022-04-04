Iowa State women’s golf played day one of the Silverado Showdown on Monday, heading into day two in fourth place after shooting 295 (+7).
The Cyclones have five golfers competing in the showdown: Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, Liyana Durisic, Charley Jacobs, Warda Rawof and Ruby Chou.
High scorers
It seemed to be a rough day out on the course for everyone as San Jose State was the only team to finish under par and Oregon finished even par.
The weather in Napa, California, on Monday was a high of 73 degrees and sunny. Tuesday looks to have the same weather, so teams look to capture lower scores.
All 14 other teams in the tournament finished over par with Washington State finishing in last after round one, shooting 311 (+23).
The average score per player Monday was 76.33. Hole six played the hardest for everyone today scoring 43 pars, 35 bogeys, 10 double bogeys and averaged 4.65 shots.
Three in Top-20
Iowa State had three golfers finish in the top-25 through the first round on Monday. Jacobs finished round one tied for eighth, Jeeravivitaporn is tied for 14th and Durisic is tied for 20th.
Jacobs was the only Cyclone golfer to not shoot over par. She finished round one shooting a 72 (Even). Jacobs had an off and on front nine while playing better on the back nine. Jacobs had three birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine.
Jeeravivitaporn shot a 73 (+1) and Durisic shot a 74 (+2). Jeeravivitaporn started off slow with three bogeys and no birdies on the front nine. She finished strong with two birdies and no bogeys on the back nine.
Durisic was consistent in having two bogeys on each the front and back nine and one birdie on each as well.
Onto Day Two
Last year in the Silverado Showdown, the Cyclones played worse in the second round than the first. In round one the Cyclones shot 299 and in the second round shot 304.
In 2019, the Cyclones had a similar result in the first two rounds shooting 296 in the first round and 303 in the second.
The Cyclones will be teeing off from 8:50-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and look to stay in the top-10.
