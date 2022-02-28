The Iowa State women’s golf team finished day one of the Gun Rock Invite on Monday in third place, shooting four under-par for the opening rounds.
The Cyclones had a hot start and will look to close it out Tuesday.
Team play
Iowa State played a consistent 36 holes of golf on Monday, getting four of its five golfers are in the top-30 after day one.
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn tied for 6th after shooting 69 (-4) and 71 (-1). Liyana Durisic and Charley Jacobs are both tied for 30th shooting 72 (E) and 73 (+1) after day one. Warda Rawof is tied for 22nd after shooting 75 (+3) and 69 (-3). Ruby Chou shot a 72 (E) and a 75 (+3) on day one.
The Cyclones are currently in third place after shooting 284 (-4) and 286 (-2) as a team for a total of 570 (-6).
Lots of birdies
Jeeravivitaporn had another hot day on Monday. She was able to secure her sixth round in the 60s this season. During round one, Jeeravivitaporn had a stretch of four birdies in seven holes. The Cyclones had a total of 28 birdies, which is third best in the tournament field.
Jeeravivitaporn had nine birdies, Jacobs had five, Rawof had seven, while Durisic had four birdies as well.
Motivation for Day Two
For day two, the Cyclones look to keep playing well as a team and try and catch a hot Washington women’s golf team after they had a 13 under-par second round.
Rawof looks to stay hot on day two also. She shot a 75 in the first round and a 69 in the second to get her back to even after day one.
Day two for the Cyclones will be on Tuesday and can be followed on golfstat.com
