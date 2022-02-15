Iowa State women’s golf played in the Moon Golf Columbia Classic on Sunday and Monday. The Cyclones had two golfers in the tournament, and both of them golfed individually.
Slow Start
Last season, Charley Jacobs averaged 74.96 strokes in 24 rounds. This year in 11 rounds so far, Jacobs is averaging 77.54 strokes.
This year, her lowest finish has been tied-71st, and that came at the Stanford Intercollegiate in the fall season.
Last season in her second round of the Ladies Heroes Intercollegiate 65, she had seven birdies and no bogeys and broke ISU’s rookie scoring mark. The score is also tied for the second-lowest round in school history.
Improving while staying consistent
Liyana Durisic was one of the Cyclone’s hottest golfers in the fall. Durisic had the best finish of her young career in the fall at the Wolverine Invite. At the tournament, she earned her first-ever first-place finish.
In the 2020-21 season, Durisic led the Cyclones at the NCAA Stanford Regional, tying for 36th. She was also able to tie for 24th at the Big 12 Championship.
So far this season, Durisic is second on the team in stroke average at 72.93 and second on the team with 37 birdies.
In the fall so far, Durisic has finished tied for 70th at the UCF Challenge and tied for 27th at the Columbia Classic. At the UCF Challenge, she shot 75–73–73, and at the Columbia Classic shot 78–73–77.
First-timers
The Cyclones competed for the first time in the Columbia Classic. Where most of the field struggled, the Cyclones struggled as well. Durisic shot 78–73–77 and Jacobs 74–76–80. Durisic finished tied for 27th, and Jacobs tied for 38th out of 80 golfers.
Both women competed individually and were able to finish closer to the front of all golfers.
The Iowa State women’s golf team will be competing again Feb. 28. The Cyclones will be playing at Gun Rock hosted by UC Irvine in Sacramento, Calif.
