The Iowa State women’s golf team ended round one tied for second place with Texas at the Big 12 Championships on Friday.
Iowa State shot 291 (+7) after round one.
Baylor leads the pack shooting 288 (+4). The Bears top golfer posted a 69 (-2) to help secure first place after round one.
Unexpected start
Iowa State continued to stay hot in round one after a great performance at its last tournament, The Bruzzy.
Iowa State tied for second while No. 6 Oklahoma State ended the round in fifth place shooting 295 (+11). After round one, the Cyclones are just three shots behind Baylor.
In round one, the Cyclones had 12 birdies combined as a team. Taglao Jeeravivitaporn is currently tied for fifth after round one after shooting a 71 (E).
Chou’s Best
Ruby Chou led the Cyclones on the day, tying for third place after round one after shooting 70 (-1).
This is the second time this season Chou has shot a 70. Her previous 70 came at the UCF Challenge in the first round back in February. At that tournament, she also shot a 71 and finished tied for 37th.
Chou had four birdies and three bogeys overall. Three of those birdies came on the back nine holes. Chou finished the back nine with a 34 (-2).
Round two awaits
Iowa State has early tournament momentum and hopes to carry that into rounds two and three.
The Cyclones' highest placement at the Big 12 Championship was a second place finish in the 2016-17 season. The women’s golf team shot 892 overall and had four golfers finish in the top-20 that season.
Tune into golfstat.com on Saturday to see if Iowa State can hold off Texas and catch up to Baylor in round two at the Big 12 Championship.
