The Iowa State women’s golf team finished up the third and final round of play in the NCAA Stanford Regional on Wednesday, with the Cyclones ending the season with a ninth-place finish.
Only the top four teams at the regional advanced, stopping Iowa State from making it to the program's second NCAA Championship appearance.
However, for the first time in Iowa State women’s golf history, Ruby Chou and Taglao Jeeravivitaporn qualified for the NCAA National Championship as individuals.
Southern California was able to outlast the No. 1 team in the nation and No. 1 team in the regional, Stanford, and win the Stanford regional.
Ruby Chou takes over
Ruby Chou was able to end the regionals on a strong note with a seventh-place finish as an individual.
Along with qualifying for the NCAA Championships May 20-25, Chou picked up another Iowa State NCAA Regional record shooting 211 (68,73,70) over 54 holes.
Chou finished with the third-most birdies at the tournament (13) and finished in the top-10 for the first time this season.
Chou, a sophomore, only had one finish in the top-20 as an individual this season prior to Wednesday. Overall in the regional, she was two under par and one under par in round three.
Chou will compete in the NCAA Championships May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Jeeravivitaporn advances
Taglao Jeeravivitaporn went up against Northwestern's Jieni Li for the final individual spot in the NCAA Championships and is joining Chou in the NCAA Championships.
Jeeravivitaporn defeated Li on the second playoff hole to advance.
Jeeravivitaporn shot even on Wednesday, ending the regional with a 213 (71, 71, 71) score. She had four birdies in the final round, the most by her in any round at the regional.
Rough final round
The Cyclones were yet again one of two teams to shoot a double digit score over par. Sacred Heart University shot just worse than the Cyclones with a 300 (+16). The Cyclones shot 296 (+12).
Charley Jacobs struggled yet again in round three with four bogeys on the front nine, five bogeys on the back nine and no birdies. Jacobs finished in 62nd place as an individual.
Warda Rawof finished tied for 52nd. Rawof shot a 79 (+8) in round three and had seven bogeys and two birdies in the round.
Liyana Durisic finished the regional tied for 45th. Durisic shot a 76 (+5) and had five bogeys with three birdies.
The Cyclones finished the regional with 877 shots (+25) behind Texas Tech and Kentucky who tied for seventh.
