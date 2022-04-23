Iowa State women’s golf finished round two at the Big 12 Championships on Saturday shooting 302 (+18). The Cyclones dropped two spots and are in fourth place. Iowa State is shooting 25 over par after round two.
In round two, no team shot under par again. Texas took the lead at the end of the day after shooting a 287 (+3). Texas is at 10 over par and Oklahoma State snuck into second place shooting a 292 (+8).
Oklahoma State is nine shots back of Texas. Iowa State is four shots behind Baylor who sits in third place.
Tale of Two Halves
Iowa State looked great on the front nine at the Big 12 Championship. The Cyclones as a team were shooting under par through the front nine and had captured first place and a one-shot lead over Baylor.
Charley Jacobs looked like she was about to lead the Cyclones to a first place round two finish. Jacobs was two under with three birdies, an eagle, a bogey and a double bogey.
Warda Rawof was even through the front nine and was able to help the Cyclones too.
The Cyclones' luck changed on the back nine holes though. Only one birdie was made on the back nine and that came at the hands of Taglao Jeeravivitaporn.
The back nine consisted of 19 bogeys and two of those bogeys were double bogeys.
Jacobs had six of those bogeys with one of them being a double bogey. Jeeravivitaporn had five bogeys and one of those bogey’s was the the other double bogey.
Consistently Rough
The Cyclones struggled in the second round as of the last two tournaments.
At the Silverado Showdown and The Bruzzy, the Cyclones have shot over 300. In both, Iowa State ended up shooting 304 in the second round.
The average score Saturday was a 75.91 which was slightly worse than round ones 75.20. All teams struggled Saturday and look to pick it back up in round three.
Round Three Awaits
Chou still leads the Cyclones after round two and sits in ninth place individually. Jeeravivitaporn and Liyana Durisic are tied for 16th and look to capture another top-10 finish in round three.
Rawof moved herself up four spots today to a tie for 20th. She is looking to propel herself even further up the standings in round three on Sunday.
Iowa State will tee off at 9 a.m. on Sunday with Oklahoma and TCU. The third and final round can be followed on golfstat.com.
