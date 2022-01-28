The Iowa State wrestling team continued its dual winning streak on Friday evening in Norman, Okla., by defeating Oklahoma 22-9. The seventh ranked Cyclones, who came into the match with a record of 9-1, made it a perfect 10 by winning seven matches and holding off the No. 22 Sooners for a seventh-straight win.
The Cyclones got the better of the Sooners late in the match, as the start was characterized by back-and-forth scoring that came down to the wire on a couple of occasions. Iowa State was able pull away on the back half of bouts, but not before some competitive matches that preceded.
Upsets occur early
The first couple of matches at 125 and 133 pounds set the tone for what was to lay ahead in the evening. In the 125-pound division, No. 19 Kysen Terukina suffered his first loss of the season, as his 11-match winning streak was snapped by No. 22 Joey Prata to give Oklahoma the early 3-0 lead.
Terukina came into the match with the most wins by any undefeated wrestler in his weight class, as his last defeat came in last year's NCAA Championships, where he fell Binghamton's Micah Roes on decision by a score of 10-4.
Prata was able to answer to all of Terukina's scoring moves throughout the match, as he recorded a takedown and escape in the combination in the second period to enter the final two minutes with a 6-3 advantage. Terukina tried to spark a comeback late with a takedown, but the senior Prata was able to hold on and took the match 6-5 on decision.
It was the Cyclones' turn to play the spoiler at 133 pounds, as Ramazan Attasauov defeated 19th-ranked Anthony Madrigal. Attasauov entered the Intermat rankings for the first time this week at No. 33 and had a quick exit in the Cyclones' last match against North Dakota State, where he was pinned by No. 25 Kellyn March in 1:07.
Against Madrigal on Friday night, Attasauov was in for another tough fight, and recorded the only takedown of the match in the first period to push ahead. The Nalchik, Russia native escaped twice in the final period to extend his lead and took the match 4-1 on decision for his first victory over a ranked opponent this season.
Judge breaks OU's serve
After the first five matches, the score stood at 9-6 in favor of Iowa State, as No. 1 David Carr earned his 46th consecutive victory by defeating No. 15 Justin Thomas on decision, 3-1 to break the deadlock.
Redshirt senior Isaac Judge stopped the OU counterattack at 165 pounds by recording another key win for the Cyclones over 29th-ranked Joe Grello.
Judge fell to then No. 20 Luke Weber of North Dakota State last Sunday in the Cyclones' 26-9 win over the Bison. While both wrestlers recorded escapes, Woodley won out on riding time advantage by a score of 2-1.
Judge, like Attasauov, set the pace by registering a big four-point near-fall to add to his two two previous takedowns, and established an 6-2 advantage after the first two periods.
Grello earned two more points in the last period on illegal hold calls on Judge, but the Cyclone was able to maintain his lead to record an 8-4 win.
Ultimately Judge's win seemed to propel the Cyclones' late-dual push, as they went 3-1 in the remaining four bouts to close out the win.
Who needs bonus points?
The grind-it-out nature of this duel was most evident in the final score sheet, as only one of matches was decided by more than seven points.
No. 8 Marcus Coleman recorded his ninth-straight victory at 184 pounds by defeating No. 27 Darrien Roberts on a major decision (13-5) in a match that saw the Ames native record four takedowns, a reversal and two-point near-fall to go along with riding time.
Outside of Coleman's win, eight matches were decided by four points or less. No. 21 Jarrett Degen fell in another squeaker to unranked Willie McDougald at 149, with McDougald taking the 4-2 win on sudden victory by taking down his opponent in overtime.
Elsewhere at 174 pounds, 18th-ranked Joel Devine pulled out a 3-2 victory over 22nd-ranked Anthony Mantonana after recording the only takedown of the match in the second period.
No. 16 Yonger Bastida continued his recent schedule of ranked opponents at 197 pounds, falling to No. 14 Jake Woodley 4-2 after Woodley scored all of his points in the final period. The sophomore recorded an escape, takedown and had riding time advantage at the end to hand Bastida his third defeat of the season.
The Cyclones have a quick turnaround on the schedule, as they will travel to Stillwater on Sunday for another top-15 matchup against the No. 3 Oklahoma State Cowboys. The match will kick off at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.
Results:
125: No. 32 Joey Prata (OU) dec. No. 19 Kysen Terukina (ISU), 6-5
133: No. 33 Ramazan Attasauov (ISU) dec. No. 14 Anthony Madrigal (OU), 4-1
141: No. 11 Ian Parker (ISU) dec. Jacob Butler (OU), 8-3
149: Willie McDougald (OU) dec. No. 21 Jarrett Degen (OU), 4-2 (SV-1)
157: No. 1 David Carr dec. No. 15 Justin Thomas (OU), 3-1
165: Isaac Judge (ISU) dec. No. 29 Joe Grello (OU), 8-4
174: No. 18 Joel Devine (ISU) dec. No. 22 Anthony Mantanona (OU), 3-2
184: No. 8 Marcus Coleman (ISU) maj. dec. No. 27 Darrien Roberts (OU), 13-5
197: No. 14 Jake Woodley (OU) dec. No. 16 Yonger Bastida (ISU), 4-2
285: No. 21 Sam Schuyler (ISU) dec. No. 28 Josh Heindlesman, 5-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.