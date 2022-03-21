The Iowa State women’s golf team played their third and final round on Sunday at the Mountain View Collegiate. The Cyclones finished the tournament tied for 10th with UNLV, and both teams shot 871 (+7).
Tournament woes
The Cyclones struggled in the first two rounds of the tournament. After day two, Iowa State was sitting in 12th place shooting 587 (+11).
In the first and second round, Iowa State had 23 bogeys and 19 bogeys. These rounds compare to their 15 birdies in the first round and 13 birdies in the second round.
After day one Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, Charley Jacobs and Ruby Chou were all shooting over par. In round two, Warda Rawof and Liyana Durisic shot over par as well as Jeeravivitaporn, Jacobs and Chou.
Bright spot
Round three was a big bright spot for the Cyclones and has been all spring season so far. The Cyclones were 10 shots better than round two and nine shots better than round one.
Iowa State was able to finish round three shooting 284 (-4). Jeeravivitaporn was the standout in round three while Durisic was able to be the standout overall for the team.
Jeeravivitaporn shot her best round of her career, shooting a 65 (-7). Her best round before also came this season which was a 67 (-5). Jeeravivitaporn was able to go from tied for 64th to tied for 32nd.
Durisic was a key factor for the Cyclones over the three rounds. She started off tied for 11th after round one and finished tied for 21st after the third round.
In round one Durisic shot 69 (-3), round two 73 (+1) and round three 72 for even par.
Looking ahead
The Cyclones' next tournament will be April 4-6 at the Silverado Showdown in Napa, Calif.
The past two times playing in this tournament, the Cyclones have finished tied for 7th and tied for 8th. In 2021, Jeeravivitaporn finished tied for 8th overall.
