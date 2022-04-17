Iowa State men's golf finished their regular season with a sixth place finish at the Hawkeye Invitational on Sunday.
They shot a final round of 298, which tied for the second worst round on the field.
The Cyclones managed to tie for sixth place with Minnesota, shooting +19 overall.
Barker ends season strong
Lachlan Barker has been on a roll recently, ending his season with consecutive top-five finishes. His fourth place finish Sunday was his best of the season.
At the Hawkeye Invitational, Barker shot 212 for the tournament (70, 70, 72) and was the only Iowa State golfer to finish in the top-20. He finished with 10 birdies and 39 pars.
Barker shot even in the final round and racked up 24 birdies in his last two regular season events.
Iowa State heads to the Big 12 Championships where Barker has finished in the top-40 in the last two years of competition.
Trio struggles
On Saturday, the secondary golfers behind Barker and Nate Vance provided steady play, which was enough to boost the Cyclones to fourth place.
In the final round, things changed.
Ricky Costello (T39), Frank Lindwall (T57) and Luke Gutschewski (T62) all struggled on the last 18 holes, leading to the team's fall on the leaderboard.
The trio combined to shoot +16. Gutschewski had five bogeys and one double bogey in the final round.
Par 3 mishaps
While the Cyclones managed to finish with the third-most birdies this weekend, those certainly didn't come on Par 3s. It was the team's downfall all week, and that continued into Sunday.
The Cyclones recorded the second-worst score on Par 3s, averaging a 3.35 on said holes. That +21 was six strokes better than last place Northern Illinois. Everyone outside of Barker shot above par on Par 3s at the tournament, with three golfers finishing +4 or higher.
Kansas won the Hawkeye Invitational, followed by Creighton and Iowa. The Cyclones have a week off before traveling to Trinity, Texas, for the Big 12 Championships.
The tournament tees off April 25 and concludes April 27.
